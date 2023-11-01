It might be hard to believe but it has been 40 years since viewers met Cricket Blair on CBS’ The Young and the Restless! Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today to discuss this and a special upcoming Y&R episode was Lauralee Bell.
For more info on the show, head to: https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_young_and_the_restless/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.