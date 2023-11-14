Ahead of its exclusive premiere on Paramount+ November 22, this morning on The Rhode Show Brendan Kirby caught up with Good Burger 2 Co-Writers/Executive Producers, Kevin Kopelow and Heith Seifert.

From what it was like re-visiting this story 25 years after the original to filming on-location in Rhode Island, we had a blast covering it all.

Catch the official trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4zD1p8yp-I