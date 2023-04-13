This morning on The Rhode Show we caught up with actor Giovanni Ribisi ahead of the premiere of the upcoming five-part series, Waco: The Aftermath. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, the series focuses on the fallout of the Waco siege.

The series will debut on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, April 14, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT