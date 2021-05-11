Catching up with ‘Clipped’ judge, Chris Lambton

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

TV Personality Chris Lambton captured the hearts of millions back in 2010 when he was runner-up on The Bachelorette. Since then, Lambton has found success in love and landscaping. Chris chats with Michaela Johnson about his family’s business, growing up on Cape Cod, his wife (and fellow Bachelor alum) Peyton and their two kids, plus his new role as Judge on “Clipped”, a topiary competition coming to HGTV and premiering on discovery+ May 12.

“Clipped” features top topiary artists compete to create larger-than-life living sculptures. Michael Urie hosts and gardening icon Martha Stewart heads a panel of judges as they decide who will be “clipped” and who will win the title of Clipped Champion and $50,000!

  • Judge Chris poses in the greenhouse, as seen on Clipped.
  • Host Michael and judges Martha, Chris, and Fernando seated at the judges table, as seen on Clipped
  • Judges Chris and Fernando sit at the judged table, as seen on Clipped.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams