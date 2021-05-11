Catching up with ‘Clipped’ judge, Chris Lambton

TV Personality Chris Lambton captured the hearts of millions back in 2010 when he was runner-up on The Bachelorette. Since then, Lambton has found success in love and landscaping. Chris chats with Michaela Johnson about his family’s business, growing up on Cape Cod, his wife (and fellow Bachelor alum) Peyton and their two kids, plus his new role as Judge on “Clipped”, a topiary competition coming to HGTV and premiering on discovery+ May 12.
“Clipped” features top topiary artists compete to create larger-than-life living sculptures. Michael Urie hosts and gardening icon Martha Stewart heads a panel of judges as they decide who will be “clipped” and who will win the title of Clipped Champion and $50,000!
