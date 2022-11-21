The extraordinary live spectacle that is WWE is returning to Providence! Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown! LIVE at The AMP this week, this morning on The Rhode Show, Brendan Kirby caught up with The Monster of all Monsters himself, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, for a chat.
For ticket info and more, visit: https://www.amicamutualpavilion.com/events/detail/wwe-smackdown-2
Don’t miss SmackDown LIVE Fridays at 8pm on our sister station, FOX Providence.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.