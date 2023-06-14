We all know that the music of Elton John is spectacularly timeless and moving. What was it like being at one of his concerts in the 70s? Performing as The Rocket Man himself, Rus Anderson recreates the magic of a young Elton like no other with this electrifying and dazzling show.

He joined Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today with all of the details ahead of his performance at PPAC this Friday night. You won’t want to miss it!

For more info, head to: https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/the-rocketman-show