We all know that the music of Elton John is spectacularly timeless and moving. What was it like being at one of his concerts in the 70s? Performing as The Rocket Man himself, Rus Anderson recreates the magic of a young Elton like no other with this electrifying and dazzling show.
He joined Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today with all of the details ahead of his performance at PPAC this Friday night. You won’t want to miss it!
For more info, head to: https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/the-rocketman-show
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.