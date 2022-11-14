Summer may be over, but there are still some fun events to check out with newportFILM! We caught up with Executive Director Cathleen Carr on Monday morning, to learn about the screenings – both in-person and virtual – coming up.
Click here for more information.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.