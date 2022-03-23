As one half of the best-selling musical duo of all-time, John Oates is no stranger to playing massive arenas with huge crowds. Now, however, is your chance to catch him in an intimate setting in the City by the Sea as “An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp” hits Newport’s Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center.

Ahead of this performance, longtime Hall & Oates fan, our own Brendan Kirby caught up with John on “The Rhode Show” to learn more about the tour and what we can expect Saturday night.

For more info, including tickets, visit: https://janepickens.com/shows/audrain-museum-presents-an-evening-of-songs-stories-wit

Follow John on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/JohnOates

