Castle Hill Inn voted #1 hotel in the Northeast

Castle Hill the iconic Newport hotel has been voted number one by Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards!

The 19th-century hotel right off Ocean Drive has amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean.

