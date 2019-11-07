Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Cash back on your lease

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1559822447409.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

If you purchased or leased a new vehicle or purchased a qualifying vehicle replacement part from someone other than the manufacturer of the part, between 1990 and 2019, you may be eligible for a minimum $100 payment.

Multiple settlements have been reached that resolve claims that manufacturers fixed the price of certain automotive parts.

This may have caused individuals and businesses to pay more for certain new vehicles and replacement parts.

The combined total Settlement Fund is over $1.2 billon.

The Settlement Fund will be used to pay eligible consumers and businesses who lived in the District of Columbia and the following 30 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

To receive a potential payment of $100 or more, you must submit a claim form online or by mail by December 31, 2019.

www.AutoPartsClass.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com