Casey Farm in Saunderstown is one of the oldest working farms in Rhode Island -around since 1750.

The historic farm still has a weekly farmers market in the summer, camps for the kids and offers a wide range of educational based programs including – Project Chick.

The program includes incubating and hatching chicks of your very own – at school or in your own home.

During the 21 -day incubation period, students learn about bird life cycles – while helping to preserve the endangered Dominique chicken, as well as the state bird – the Rhode Island Red.

A farm educator provides you with everything you will need from an incubator, eggs, heat lamps, feed and more. Once the chicks hatch they are returned to Casey Farm, where students and families can visit them.

Click here to learn more about the farm and the programs they offer.