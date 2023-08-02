Carolyn Wyman joined us this morning in studio to share about her latest book, The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide. She talks about why people love them, how you can make them and where to find them from Maine to Virginia.

Forget lobster rolls and crab cakes: This summer, discover the cultish dish that coastal residents clam-or after with the help of The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide. More on the book.

Order now on Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or GlobePequot.com.

Upcoming events:

THU., AUG. 3, 6 P.M.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I.

Outdoor book signing and free family friendly concert with Quahog Joe, a commercial quahogger/professional musician who sings solely about clams! at Aunt Carrie’s, 1240 Ocean Road. (Rain-or-shine event!)

SAT., AUG. 5, 1-4 P.M.

CHARLESTOWN, R.I.

Book signing at the Kenyon’s booth at the Charlestown Seafood Festival, Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane. Come get a book and the best clam cakes at the fest!

THU., AUG. 10, 6:30 P.M.

BARRINGTON, R.I.

An illustrated clam cake history lecture for folks on the East Bay at the Barrington Public Library, 281 County Road. A book signing will follow the talk. Free admission but registration required.