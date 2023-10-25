The Rhode Show learns more about Kent Hospital at Home, and the services provided. Kent Hospital, a Care New England hospital, is a 359-bed, acute care hospital. It is Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital, serving approximately 300,000 residents of central Rhode Island.

A teaching affiliate of The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Kent offers programs in emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, hyperbaric medicine, and gastroenterology.

Kent’s Emergency Department (ED) sees approximately 70,000 patients a year and ranks Kent’s ED volume among the top 10 percent nationally.

Kent Hospital is one of four hospitals in Rhode Island to perform emergency angioplasty and the only one south of Providence to do so. Kent’s cardiology program and some surgical services are provided locally through a long-standing clinical affiliation with Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Same-day surgery is performed in the state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center located on the second floor of the Ambulatory Services Pavilion, while patients can access an array of medical professionals on the first floor, the medical office building.