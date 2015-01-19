Cardi’s presents the Meeting Street Telethon

Do you know what you are doing next Saturday night? Well you should tune in to the Meeting Street Telethon, live on WPRI-12, and it’s presented by Cardi’s Furniture. The telethon has been around for a long time.

“39 years! It’s a great night, and most importantly it’s a great cause. Meeting Street provides comprehensive educational, therapeutic and developmental services to over 3000 children young adults, and families with and without developmental delays or disabilities. They’ve got a beautiful, state of the art facility you can see from I-95, not far from the Big Blue Bug, and next Saturday night, you’ll see great stories of what an impact this RI treasure has surely made since 1946,” said Ron Cardi.

How can people show their support on Saturday night?

“For those who want to donate; there are a few options: you can dial in, the number will be on your television screen, make a pledge over the phone, you never know who will answer that call, it could be a state or national leader, it could be a local celebrity, a member from a local business supporter or even NiRoPe – either way, all major credit cards accepted, you could do monthly plan over the course of a year,” said Amanda McMullen from Meeting Street.

There’s another way people can get involved and that’s through the online auction.

“You can start right now by going to the website and bidding on some great items in their online auction! Some great stuff on there: tickets to shows, spa packages, tickets to the Celtics, motorcycle riding lessons, culinary classes and experiences, and our personal favorite; the $5000 shopping spree to Cardi’s Furniture! To see all the great items they’ve got, head over to the website where you can preview, bid, and continue to bid until you win the great item, and of course, all the proceeds go to benefit Meeting Street,” said Pete Cardi.

We hope you’ll watch and call in on Saturday, you can also be part of the fun on social media by including hashtag: #meetstreettele15The Meeting Street Telethon presented by Cardi’s Furniture kicks off from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. live on WPRI-12