Adam Cardinal provides an update on the Real Estate market in RI and brings along Meghan MacAdams from Shamrock Home Loans to discuss bridge loan options.
On Tuesday, April 11th from 5 pm – 8 pm, Adam will be hosting a free seminar on the First Time Homebuyer Grant at HomeSmart (100 Quaker Ln, Warwick, RI 02886)
