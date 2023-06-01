Adam Cardinal, Owner of Cardinal & Company Team at HomeSmart Professionals, stops by to provide an updated state of real estate in RI.
Adam and his friend, Don Lariviere, Owner of House Doctor Home Inspection INC., also explain why home inspections are a vital part of the home buying/selling process.
