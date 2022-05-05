Capitol Ridge at Providence is one of Rhode Island’s premier senior adult assisted living facilities. Capitol Ridge offers its residents the very best in personal care, meals and comfort, and provides a thriving social community full of activities. Memory care is also offered by their outstanding staff. Executive Director Tristi Delaroca joined “The Rhode Show” to talk more about Capitol Ridge at Providence.

