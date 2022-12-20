Providence may be known as the Creative Capital, but the artistic talent goes far beyond the city and state. Over the bridge in Fall River, Massachusetts, an artist by the name of Brain Fox sits in his gallery capturing the essence of some of the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment.
Michaela Johnson recently visited Fox to hear more about his craft, his charitable work, and his latest passion paying homage to a very special group.
A link to Brian’s photo gallery can be found here: http://www.brianfoxstudios.com/
