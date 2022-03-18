We’ve had many guests on The Rhode Show this week! Some of them were pulled aside by our Editor & Cameraman, Eric Southworth, to share a fun fact about themselves. It’s up to our hosts to see if they can guess which guest shared the mystery clue.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

