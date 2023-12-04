Our friend of the show, Camilla Akbas is a contestant on the uber-popular reality show on Netflix, “Squid Game: The Challenge.” It’s based off the show “Squid Game” that debuted on Netflix in 2021.
The reality show showcases real-life contestants competing in a series of high-stakes children’s games in pursuit of a $4.56 million cash prize; their strategies will be put to the test, while competitors are eliminated around them.
