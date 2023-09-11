Charles Gamarekian, Chairman/CEO of Cambridge Pavers joined The Rhode Show today to talk about ideas that will make you fall in love with your outdoor space this fall.
To learn more about Cambridge Pavers, visit https://www.cambridgepavers.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.