Your steps can go toward helping out animals in need at Potter League For Animals! Kara Montalbano and Paul Nadeau joined us to tell us about the 2023 Heart and Sole Walk on Oct. 22.
Click here, if you’re interested in adopting!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.