BuyNeighbor campaign encourages people to support local

Narragansett Beer’s #BuyNeighbor campaign encourages Rhode Islanders to support local small businesses during this pandemic. All you have to do is buy a gift card from small business in the area and share on social using the #BuyNeighbor . Brand Director, BJ Mansuetti, joins The Rhode Show with all the details!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

