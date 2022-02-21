Audrey McClelland, mom blogger, mom of 5 and regular guest of “The Rhode Show” stopped by on Monday morning to chat about her latest project, “Love on Air.” This is Audrey’s 6th romance novel to be released since the start of the pandemic.
Check out the attached video clip to hear what she had to say about finding the time to fulfill her dream of writing her own books.
