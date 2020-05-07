Businesses Helping to Ease Pandemic Tensions

Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge joins us today with what businesses are doing to help us during these challenging times. She’s found businesses that are showing an impressive amount of humanity, by providing access to free services:

Scholastic Learn at Home, Google Arts and Culture, Free Adult Courses, Gift Cards and Mailchimp

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

