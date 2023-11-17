On the heels of their massively successful summer tour, BUSH will return this fall with

their first greatest hits collection – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, set for November 10 release via Round Hill Records – and a new series of North American headline dates. BUSH will bring their Nowhere to Go But Everywhere tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center

(PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island on Tuesday, November 21 at 7P, with support from special guests Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

Lead vocalist and founder, Gavin Rossdale, join The Rhode Show to tell us more about the tour!