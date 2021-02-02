Brushing up of football basics

Sports Broadcaster, John Rooke, has been calling games for years. He joins us to talk about football, the objective, scoring, and more ahead of Super Bowl LV. If the big game is the only football you watch and you’re unclear of the rules, Rooke has the crash course you need.
