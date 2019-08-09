Brunching around RI with our TV Maitre d’

Experience all that Providence’s Federal Hill has to offer. From it’s historic charm to its award winning culinary and dining options, entertainment and the arts. Federal Hill offers over 40 restaurants with a diverse selection of menus including Italian, Mexican, Cuban, Lebanese and more. The La Pigna arch welcomes you and is representative of the hospitality of the Hill. Immerse yourself in the abundance and quality that can be found on every street corner and in every shop and restaurant.

As you stroll along the avenue the red, white and green stripes line the street leading you to long established traditions that can be found in our authentic Italian restaurants, bakeries and marketplaces. Enjoy a cappuccino while exploring the hills culture and arts scene. Take in the views of St. Johns Park or Garibaldi Park. The hill is also an exciting destination for our two annual festivals, the Summer Festival in June as well as the Columbus Day Festival in October. The center of the Federal Hill neighborhood features the famed DePasquale Plaza, a popular spot for al fresco dining with a grand fountain as its centerpiece. Charm, culture, dining, shopping, the arts we invite you to experience it all on Federal Hill, the heartbeat of Providence.