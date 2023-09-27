Local contest Bruce Perreault is back for season 45 of Survivor on CBS.
Perreault was a past contestant but was sent home after an injury.
The West Warwick native is the only contestant to ever be asked back to give it another try.
Survivor airs tonight on CBS.
