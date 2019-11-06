Live Now
Brown University student appears on Jeopardy!

The Tournament of Champions on Jeopardy! is heating up and last night, the competition hit even closer to home as the big winner was Brown student Dhruv Gaur!

From his past experience on the show to the pressure under the bright lights, he joined us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today with a closer look at what his experience was like.

