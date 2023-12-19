If Santa didn’t have the North Pole and his workshop there he would shop at Brown and Hopkins Country Store in beautiful Chepatchet Rhode Island.
The store dates back to 1799 when RI local Timothy Wilmarth built a residence and a hattery on Main Street in Chepachet, Rhode Island.
Now it is how to one of the best country stores in New England.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.