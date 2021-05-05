Broadway’s BACK at PPAC!



J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, President and CEO of The Providence Performing Arts Center joins The Rhode Show to discuss the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series, Encore Series, Covid measures, and more.

New and renewing subscribers who reserve their series by Thursday, June 10th will have the opportunity to advance order additional tickets to HAMILTON and other Broadway shows; detail to be announced.

Visit ppacri.org, or call the box office 401-421-ARTS (2787) or customer service at 401-574-3136.

The box office window is now open. Hours are M-F 10a-5p.