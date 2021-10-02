Broadway’s Back! at PPAC: Here’s a preview of the upcoming season

(WPRI) — Broadway is back at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The iconic theater is welcoming back live shows for the first time since spring 2020 due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first show to kick off the 2021-22 season is “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” which debuts on Oct. 9 and runs through Oct. 16.

The highly anticipated return of “Hamilton” will take the stage at PPC Nov. 30 through Dec. 22.

Other performances for the season include “Rent” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” in January, “An Officer and a Gentleman” in February, “The Prom” and “Oklahoma” in March, “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Dear Evan Hansen” in April, and “My Fair Lady” and “Blue Man Group” in May.

The Rhode Show’s Will Gilbert, Brendan Kirby and Ashley Erling were lucky enough to chat with some of the stars behind these incredible shows.

“We’re beyond thrilled,” PPAC President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton said. “As everybody knows, the past year, the goal post kept moving. And finally, they’re in a stationary place, and we’re going to kick the ball through the goal post.”

When it comes to subscribers, Singleton says PPAC is already having a successful season.

“Not only did our subscribers renew at a healthy rate, all the people who renewed stayed with us for the entire year,” he said. “Then, this fall, we did a very aggressive renewal campaign and actually we have the second largest renewal base in the Broadway series in the history of the building.”

About PPAC

