Bridging the Gap Between Eastern and Western Medicine

Elizabeth Martin is a licensed acupuncturist and holistic medicine practitioner.
She is on a mission to bridge the gap between eastern and western medicine and give them a choice when it comes to healthcare.
She works with patients virtually and in-person.
