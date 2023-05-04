The 2023 inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced. After discussing this on today’s show, Brendan played his original song incredulously pointing out many of the artists NOT in Hall. He calls it “Glaring Omissions.” Enjoy!

