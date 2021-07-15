Brendan’s Metallica-inspired drawing for the Wickford Art Association’s Celebrity Art Show & Auction

On the heels of the annual Wickford Art Festival comes their first Celebrity Art Show & Auction featuring original work up for auction from many local media personalities, influences and beyond, including our own Co-Host, Brendan Kirby!

The Exhibit itself runs July 16 through August 1 with bidding for the Auction beginning on July 23. It will also feature work from WPRI’s Shannon Hegy, Danielle North and Kim Kalunian with proceeds benefiting Wickford Art Association and a charity of each artist’s choosing; Brendan has selected Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation which was formed in 2017.

Having seen the band live 47 times, his passion for them is strong and his drawing was inspired by guitars of Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett as well as the Foundation’s title and the song of the same name. Entitled “AMPLIFY KINDNESS: IT’S WITHIN YOUR HANDS” Brendan unveiled the almost-finished sketch on The Rhode Show today after taking a look back at some of his previous drawings! Check it out in the video above.

Learn more about the Auction (and bid on Brendan’s drawing starting July 23!) here: https://wickfordart.org/news/celebrity-art-show-auction/

Learn more about The All Within My Hands Foundation here: https://www.allwithinmyhands.org/

For Brendan’s 2017 Rhode Show segment with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, head to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny7XtiyjSrs

