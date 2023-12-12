Brendan shared some of his favorite things as suggested gift ideas this morning!

HOKA Men’s Sneakers from Rhode Runner: https://www.rhoderunner.com/

Watches from Grenon’s of Newport: https://www.grenons.com/

Assorted Gifts from Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Company: https://beautyler.com/

Fun swag from Narragansett Brewery: https://www.narragansettbeer.com/pages/providence-brewery

“Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook by Julie Tremaine and Brendan Kirby”: https://www.amazon.com/Seinfeld-Official-Cookbook-Julie-Tremaine/dp/164722764X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1CLPRB0DXE0WJ&keywords=seinfeld+the+official+cookbook&qid=1702386507&sprefix=%2Caps%2C60&sr=8-1

“Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield”: https://www.amazon.com/Messengers-Guitars-James-Hetfield/dp/B0BZ9TTH4C/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3IB326FDJ96RH&keywords=james+hetfield+messengers&qid=1702386539&sprefix=james+hetfield%2Caps%2C70&sr=8-1

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.