Co-founded by Three-Time Super Bowl Champion and Patriots Hall Of Famer, Matt Light, and his wife Suzy, The Light Foundation betters the lives of so many in various positive ways.

Ahead of their annual ‘Fools’ Night Out’ fundraiser, Brendan paid a visit to The Light Foundation’s office where he learned more about what they do by becoming an “Employee for a Day.”

How did he do?! Check out the clip and don’t miss the event Wednesday March 30 at Six String at Patriot Place.

For more info on the event, visit: https://www.mattlight72.com/

For info specific to Fools’ Night Out, head to: https://www.mattlight72.com/attend-an-event/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.