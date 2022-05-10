For decades the mission of the DaVinci Center has, per their website, been to improve the quality of life for the residents in the North End of Providence by providing, or helping to bring about, a broad array of quality services and neighborhood improvement projects that respond to the needs of the community.

Last night our own Brendan Kirby hosted their Community Humanitarian Award Event honoring this year’s recipient, Providence College Men’s Basketball Coach, Ed Cooley.

For additional info on the DaVinci Center, head to: https://www.davincicenter.org/

