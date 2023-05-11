On the heels of Mayim Bialik’s visit to Bryant University last month, yesterday Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings visited the campus in Smithfield to give a talk and lead a compelling Q&A on Artificial Intelligence. Our own Brendan Kirby had the opportunity to meet Ken ahead of the event and ask a few questions.

Don’t forget to watch Jeopardy! weeknights at 7:30p on WPRI-12.