In December, Brendan Kirby headed to New York to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss his Seinfeld cookbook along with his co-author, Julie Tremaine. After they taped that segment, he had the opportunity to interview Drew on her set for Rhode Show viewers! From Drew’s favorite moments and segments, to what’s to come and more, they covered it all in a fun chat.

Don’t miss The Drew Barrymore Show weekdays at 10am on our sister station, FOX Providence: https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/