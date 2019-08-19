Brendan as ‘The Masked Singer’ at McCoy Stadium

One of the most popular shows on FOX is ‘The Masked Singer’ which returns September 25th at 8pm. As stated on Fox.com, the show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Ahead of the new season, ‘The Rhode Show’s’ Brendan Kirby headed out to McCoy Stadium Saturday night to belt out ‘Sweet Caroline’ and to see if a contestant could correctly guess if it was him behind the mask!

Learn more about ‘The Masked Singer’ here: https://www.fox.com/the-masked-singer/?cmpid=org=dcg::ag=merkle::mc=cpc::src=google::cmp=foxweb::add=fox_the_masked_singer&ds_rl=1264077&gclid=EAIaIQobChMItcGNhKGP5AIVQySGCh0MUAbgEAAYASAAEgIWJfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds