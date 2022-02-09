Breaking Boundaries at The International Tennis Hall of Fame

As Black History Month continues, today we took a closer look at the impact of Black players on the sport of tennis. From groundbreaking play to influence on the game, culture, and so much more, the new virtual exhibit, “Breaking Boundaries in Black Tennis” will take you on an inspiring ride.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ Brendan Kirby spoke with Julianna Barbieri, senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at The International Tennis Hall of Fame, to learn more about this compelling exhibit and to discuss many of the other great things they have happening in Newport.

To check out the new Breaking Boundaries Virtual display, head to: https://breakingboundaries.tennisfame.com/?ref=tf-slider

To learn more bout the Museum and to plan your in-person visit (yes, they’re open!), head to: https://www.tennisfame.com/

