It’s brain week in Rhode Island! There’s a ton of brain science fun going on for families around the state. Brown Brain Fair Co-Organizer Nadira Rodriguez and Brain Week R.I. Co-Founder Victoria Heimer-McGinn joined us today to debunk brain myths and discuss various brainy events.

