Bottaro Law evolves and gives back

During this time, we are seeing so many local businesses come together to continue to serve and support the community despite very trying life circumstances. This morning Mike Bottaro of Bottaro Law Firm spoke with us virtually about how his business has changed during COVID-19; and he outlined ways he’s been able to give back as well while offering a few messages of hope and positivity.

Learn more: https://bottarolaw.com/

