Reporter Loretta McLaughlin became the first person to connect a series of murders and break the story of the Boston Strangler.
She and Jean Cole challenge the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer.
Will recently spoke with the cast of the new HULU movie called “Boston Strangler”
Boston Strangler starts streaming this Friday on HULU.
