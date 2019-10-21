Breaking News
Woman, dog dead following Woonsocket fire
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show - Weekdays 9-10 a.m.

Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Boston Energy Wind Power Services is looking for you

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
WindPower_181259
main bkg
bkg

If you are looking for an exciting career in one of the nation’s fastest growing industries, become one of the first Rhode Islanders to work for Boston Energy Wind Power Services Inc.!

Find out more online today at https://skillsforri.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com