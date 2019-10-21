Boston Energy Wind Power Services is looking for you

If you are looking for an exciting career in one of the nation’s fastest growing industries, become one of the first Rhode Islanders to work for Boston Energy Wind Power Services Inc.!

Find out more online today at https://skillsforri.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

