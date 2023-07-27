Helping to inspire, connect, and heal, Self Esteem Through Art is a safe space for everyone with a mission to positively impact the world through the healing combination of community and creativity. Per their website, their core principles are joy, inspiration, worthiness, connection, vibrancy, truth, authenticity, love, and peace. Whether you are aged 5 or 95, their classes, workshops, and special events are for you.
Joining us on The Rhode Show today was their founder, Jennifer Pipe, who shared more.
For additional info, visit: https://jennpipe.com/.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.