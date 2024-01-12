New Jersey is a great destination for travelers from the Rhode Island and Providence areas with lots of attractions both indoors and outdoors in winter and transitioning into Spring.
Executive Director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Jeffrey Vasser joined The Rhode Show this morning to tell us all about why you should consider a trip there soon.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.