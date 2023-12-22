Hopelands by the Bay is a historic country estate on the campus of Rocky Hill Country Day school. It’s a magnificent waterfront property overlooking Narragansett Bay and it’s rich with history. We can host any kind of event from clam bakes, family reunions, corporate events, weddings and even sporting events.
